(Adds Best's name to West Indies bowling figures) June 14 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group B match between South Africa and West Indies in Cardiff on Friday. South Africa innings C.Ingram c DMBravo b Pollard 73 H.Amla c Gayle b Samuels 23 AB de Villiers c DMBravo b Rampaul 37 JP Duminy c Charles b DJBravo 2 F.Du Plessis run out 35 D.Miller c Sammy b DJBravo 38 R.McLaren not out 7 R.Peterson not out 0 Extras (b-2 lb-4 w-9) 15 Total (for six wickets, 31 overs) 230 Did not bat: C.Morris, D.Steyn, L.Tsotsobe. Fall of wickets: 1-80 2-124 3-128 4-153 5-221 6-229. Bowling: Rampaul 6-0-37-1, Best 5-0-35-0, Narine 7-0-47-0, Sammy 2-0-18-0, DJ Bravo 5-0-43-2, Samuels 2-0-14-1, Pollard 4-0-30-1. West Indies innings C.Gayle c du Plessis b Morris 36 J.Charles c de Villiers b Steyn 16 D.Smith lbw b Peterson 30 M.Samuels b Steyn 48 D.M.Bravo run out 12 K.Pollard c Steyn b McLaren 28 D.J.Bravo not out 8 Extras (lb-5 w-7) 12 Total (for six wickets, 26.1 overs) 190 Did not bat: D.Sammy, S.Narine, T.Best, R.Rampaul. Fall of wickets: 1-35 2-75 3-87 4-104 5-162 6-190. Bowling: Duminy 3-0-29-0, Tsotsobe 6-0-37-0, Steyn 6-0-33-2, Morris 4-0-30-1, Peterson 4-0-22-1, McLaren 3.1-0-34-1. West Indies won the toss and chose to field Result: Match tied on Duckworth-Lewis method. (Compiled by John Mehaffey in London)