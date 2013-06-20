CARDIFF, June 20 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Thursday. Sri Lanka innings K.Perera c Raina b Kumar 4 T.Dilshan not out 18 K.Sangakkara c Raina b ISharma 17 L.Thiramine c Raina b ISharma 7 M.Jayawardene b Jadeja 38 A.Mathews c Kumar b Ashwin 51 J.Mendis st Dhoni b Ashwin 25 K.Perera c Dhawan b ISharma 0 N.Kulasekera b Ashwin 1 L.Malinga not out 7 Extras (lb-2 w-11) 13 Total (for eight wickets, 50 overs) 181 Did not bat: R.Herath. Fall of wickets: 1-6 2-36 3-41 4-119 5-158 6-160 7-164 8-171. Bowling: Kumar 9-2-18-1, Yadav 8-2-30-0, Sharma 9-1-33-3 (2w), Jadeja 10-1-33-1, Dhoni 4-0-17-0 (1w), Ashwin 10-1-48-3 (8w). India innings R.Sharma b Matthews 33 S.Dhawan st Sangakkara b Mendis 68 V.Kohli not out 58 S.Raina not out 7 Extras (b-1 lb-5 w-10) 16 Total (for two wickets) 182 Did not bat: K.Karthik, MS Dhoni, R.Jadeja, R.Ashwin, B.Kumar, I.Sharma, U.Yadav. Fall of wickets: 1-77 2-142. Bowling: Kulasekera 10-0-45-0 (4w), Malinga 8-0-54-0 (5w), Perera 6-0-25-0, Mathews 4-0-10-1, Herath 4-0-14-0 (1w), Mendis 3-0-28-1. India won the toss and chose to field Result: India won by eight wickets (Editing by John Mehaffey)