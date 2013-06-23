June 23 Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy final between India and England at Edgbaston on Sunday (match reduced to 20 overs after rain): India innings R.Sharma b Broad 9 S.Dhawan c Tredwell b Bopara 31 V.Kohli c Bopara b Anderson 43 D.Karthik c Morgan b Tredwell 6 S.Raina c Cook b Bopara 1 MS Dhoni c Tredwell b Bopara 0 R.Jadeja not out 33 R.Ashwin run out 1 B.Kumar not out 1 Extras (w-4) 4 Total (for seven wickets, 20 overs) 129 Did not bat: I.Sharma, U.Yadav. Fall of wickets: 1-19 2-50 3-64 4-66 5-66 6-113 7-119 Bowling: Anderson 4-0-24-1, Broad 4-0-26-1, Bresnan 4-0-34-0 (3w), Tredwell 4-0-25-1, Bopara 4-1-20-3 (1w) England innings A.Cook c Ashwin b Yadav 2 I.Bell st Dhoni b Jadeja 13 J.Trott st Dhoni b Ashwin 20 J.Root c I Sharma b Ashwin 7 E.Morgan c Ashwin b I Sharma 33 R.Bopara c Ashwin b I Sharma 30 J.Buttler b Jadeja 0 T.Bresnan run out 2 S.Broad not out 7 J.Tredwell not out 5 Extras (lb-1, w-4) 5 Total (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 124 Did not bat: J.Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-3 2-28 3-40 4-46 5-110 6-110 7-112 8-113 Bowling: Kumar 3-0-19-0, Yadav 2-0-10-1, Jadeja 4-0-24-2, Ashwin 4-1-15-2 (2w), I Sharma 4-0-36-2 (2w), Raina 3-0-19-0. England won the toss and chose to field Result: India win by five runs (Compiled by Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)