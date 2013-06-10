Cricket-Pakistan squad for three-test series against West Indies
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
June 10 Champions Trophy Group B standings after South Africa beat Pakistan by 67 runs on Monday (tabulate under played, won, lost, points, net run rate): West Indies 1 1 0 2 +0.830 India 1 1 0 2 +0.520 South Africa 2 1 1 2 +0.410 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.108 (Editing by John Mehaffey)
April 5 Pakistan selectors named the following 16-member squad for the three-test series against West Indies that starts in Kingston on April 21:
NEW DELHI, April 5 Contrary to popular belief, Twenty20 cricket rewards brains as well as brawn with the smartest spinners able to find a way to nullify the most explosive batsmen, according to wily Indian Premier League (IPL) veteran Amit Mishra.
MUMBAI, April 5 Despite being around for a decade and dragged through a fixing controversy in 2013, the Indian Premier League (IPL) seems to have lost none of its lustre, as the 10th edition of the tournament gets underway on Wednesday.