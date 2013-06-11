Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
June 11 Champions Trophy Group B standings after India beat West indies by eight wickets on Tuesday (tabulate under played, won, lost, points, net run rate): India 2 2 0 4 +0.979 South Africa 2 1 1 2 +0.410 West Indies 2 1 1 2 -0.086 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.108 India qualify for semi-finals, Pakistan eliminated (Editing by Ed Osmond)
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.