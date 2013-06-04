Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
India factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.
STRENGTHS
Strong batting throughout completed by captain MS Dhoni, the best finisher in world cricket. Won the last World Cup in a country where one-day cricket is king.
WEAKNESSES
Shortage of quality pace bowlers.
KEY PLAYER
Virat Kholi has matured into a classy, aggressive batsman who averages just under 50 in one-day internationals.
ODDS 7/1
SQUAD
MS Dhoni (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Irfan Pathan, Ishant Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravinda Jadeja, Virat Kholi, Amit Mishra, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Vinay Kumar.
LONDON Chelsea had the look of champions again as they maintained their comfortable seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday -- but Tottenham Hotspur will not give up the chase.