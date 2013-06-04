Hamilton relishing titanic battle with Vettel
SHANGHAI Lewis Hamilton predicted his 2017 tussle with Sebastian Vettel will be one of the closest ever title runs after the two dominant Formula One drivers set the pace in this year's championship.
Champions Trophy schedule (all times IST).
June 6 India v South Africa, Group B, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3 pm
June 7 Pakistan v West Indies, Group B, the Oval, London, 3 pm
June 8 England v Australia, Group A, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 3 pm
June 9 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Group A, Sophia Gardens, 3 pm
June 10 Pakistan v South Africa, Edgbaston, 5:30 pm
June 11 India v West Indies, Group B, the Oval, 3 pm
June 12 Australia v New Zealand, Group A, Edgbaston, 3 pm
June 13 England v Sri Lanka, Group A, the Oval, 5:30 pm
June 14 South Africa v West Indies, Group B, Sophia Gardens, 3 pm
June 15 India v Pakistan, Group B, Edgbaston, 3 pm
June 16 England v New Zealand, Group A, Sophia Gardens, 3 pm
June 17 Australia v Sri Lanka, Group A, the Oval, 5:30 pm
June 19 First semi-final A1 v B2, the Oval, 3 pm
June 20 Second semi-final A2 v B1, Sophia Gardens, 3 pm
June 23 Final, Edgbaston, 3 pm
(Compiled by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Chelsea had the look of champions again as they maintained their comfortable seven-point advantage at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth on Saturday -- but Tottenham Hotspur will not give up the chase.