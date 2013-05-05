All-rounder - has replaced Darren Sammy as West Indies' one-day international captain and will lead the team in next month's Champions Trophy in England.

Sammy, who led the Caribbean team to the World Twenty20 title in Sri Lanka last year, would continue to captain the test and T20 teams, the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our results in tests and T20s have been showing consistent improvement and Sammy deserves every kudos for the work he has done in leading and moulding the team in these formats," Clyde Butts, the chairman of selection panel, said.

"We remain confident in his leadership in these formats and will recommend that he continues as the captain for test and T20 cricket.

"However, our ODI results have not been as strong and we believe that it is best that we freshen the leadership of the team in this format."

A medium-pace bowler and a hard-hitting batsman down the order, Bravo, led the side when Sammy was rested for the home one-dayers against Zimbabwe.

The 29-year-old, a long-time vice-captain, said he was honoured to get the opportunity.

"To be named captain of the West Indies one-day team is one of the highest honours and I am truly humbled to have been appointed to this most prestigious position," Bravo said.

"The brand of cricket that I intend to bring is a never-say-die attitude and I am really looking forward to the opportunity."

While Sammy kept his place in the 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy as an all-rounder, Kieran Powell was not considered due to a finger injury, the WICB said.

West Indies are in Group B of the June 6-23 tournament alongside India, Pakistan and South Africa.

Squad: Dwayne Bravo (captain), Denesh Ramdin, Tino Best, Darren Bravo, Johnson Charles, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Kemar Roach, Darren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Ramnaresh Sarwan, Devon Smith.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)