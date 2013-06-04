June 4 New Zealand factbox for the Champions Trophy opening in Cardiff on Thursday.

STRENGTHS

Combative, well-drilled side who have won series in South Africa and England this year and who consistently perform well in big tournaments.

WEAKNESSES

Some bits-and-pieces all-rounders whose bowling could be exposed on good pitches.

KEY PLAYER

Ross Taylor is his country's best and most consistent batsman in test and one-day cricket with a range of strokes which enable him to score quickly without taking risks.

ODDS 12/1

SQUAD

Brendon McCullum (captain), Ian Butler, James Franklin, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kyle Mills, Luke Ronchi, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson, Doug Bracewell, Grant Elliott, Martin Guptill, Nathan McCullum, Colin Munro, Tim Southee, Daniel Vettori. (Compiled by John Mehaffey)