Scoreboard in the Champions Trophy Group A match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Sunday.
Sri Lanka innings
K.Perera c BMcCullum b Mills 0
T.Dilshan b McCleneghan 20
K.Sangakkara c Williamson b NMcCullum 68
M.Jayawardene lbw b Vettori 4
L.Chandimal c Ronchi b Mills 0
A.Mathews b McCleneghan 9
L.Thiriman run out 9
T.Perera c Vettori b McCleneghan 15
R.Herath not out 8
S.Eranga c Mills b NMcCullum 0
L.Malinga c Taylor b McCleneghan 2
Extras (lb-1 w-2) 3
Total (all out, 37.5 overs) 138
Fall of wickets: 1-0 2-27 3-33 4-34 5-65 6-82 7-118 8-135 9-135 10-138.
Bowling: Mills 6-0-14-2, McCleneghan 8.5-0-43-4 (1w), Vettori 6-1-16-1, Southee 7-1-25-0 (1w), N.McCullum 8-0-23-2, K.Williamson 2-0-16-0.
New Zealand innings
M.Guptill c Jayawardene b Eranga 25
L.Ronchi c Sangakkara b Eranga 7
M.Williamson lbw b Malinga 16
R.Taylor lbw b Herath 0
J.Franklin lbw b Dilshan 6
B.McCullum b Malinga 18
D.Vettori lbw b Malinga 5
N.McCullum Lbw b Malinga 32
T.Southee not out 13
K. Mills run out 3
M.McCleneghan not out 1
Extras (lb-8 w-5) 13
Total (for nine wickets, 36.3 overs) 139
Fall of wickets: 1-14 2-48 3-49 4-49 5-70 6-80 7-115 8-122 9-134.
Bowling: Malinga 10-2-34-4 (2w), Eranga 8-0-45-2 (1w), Herath 10-0-36-1, Dilshan 6.3-1-12-1 (1w), Perera 2-0-4-0.
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat
Result: New Zealand won by one wicket
(Compiled by John Mehaffey; Toby Davis)