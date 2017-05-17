Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
MELBOURNE Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has been declared fit for next month's Champions Trophy after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered at the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this month.
The 27-year-old Victorian's IPL stint was cut short when he injured his shoulder while training, forcing him to fly home and begin his rehab at the National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.
"He bowled today and medical staff were happy with his progress," a Cricket Australia spokesperson told the CA website on Wednesday.
Twice-champion Australia play warm-up matches against Sri Lanka (May 26) and Pakistan (May 29) before beginning their Group A campaign against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand at Birmingham on June 2.
England and Bangladesh are the two other teams in the group.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.