Afghanistan celebrates 'big dream' coming true
KABUL Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.
LONDON Paceman Steve Finn has been added to England's Champions Trophy squad after Chris Woakes was ruled out of the tournament with a side strain, the English cricket board and organisers said on Sunday.
Woakes bowled only two overs in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh before leaving the ground, dealing a blow to England's bid to win their first global 50-overs title.
The 28-year-old Finn, who has 102 wickets from 69 one-dayers, will be expected to ease England's pace concerns with Woakes unavailable, Jake Ball struggling and Ben Stokes's problematic knee preventing the all-rounder from bowling spells at full throttle.
England next face New Zealand in Cardiff on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
KABUL Afghanistan celebrated its entry into test cricket on Thursday, saying it was a dream come true for the country which has suffered from years of violence and conflict.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.