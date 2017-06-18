Motor racing: Greed almost cost, says Hamilton
BAKU Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton admitted on Saturday that greed almost cost him dearly before he clinched a landmark pole during qualifying for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
LONDON Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on Sunday.
A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India's hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times.
HALLE, Germany Top seed Roger Federer will challenge for a ninth Halle Open title against Alexander Zverev after reaching the Wimbledon warm-up event final with a 6-4 7-6(5) win over rising Russian talent Karen Khachanov on Saturday.