Pakistani cricket fans cheer as they watch on screen the Champions Trophy finals between India and Pakistan at London's The Oval, at a fast food restaurant in Lahore, Pakistan June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Players appear to clash after India’s Hardik Pandya is run out Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan’s Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

LONDON Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the Champions Trophy for the first time on Sunday.

A century by Fakhar Zaman and a devastating bowling display by Pakistan ended India's hopes of becoming the first team to capture the title three times.

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Toby Davis)