Halep awarded wildcard at Eastbourne
French Open runner-up Simona Halep was awarded a wildcard entry to feature at the Aegon International in Eastbourne next week, organisers said on Thursday.
Left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has been named as a replacement for injured fast bowler Wahab Riaz in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad, the tournament's technical committee confirmed on Tuesday.
Riaz suffered an ankle injury during Pakistan's defeat to arch-rivals India in their Group B clash on Sunday. The 31-year-old left the field in the 46th over of India's innings and scans confirmed he had suffered a deltoid ligament complex injury.
Raees has never featured in a one-day international for Pakistan but made his debut for the national side in the Twenty20 format against West Indies last year.
The 25-year-old Karachi-based bowler was the third-highest wicket-taker in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League earlier this year. He has also racked up an impressive tally of 64 wickets in 42 matches in List A cricket at an economy rate of 4.77.
Pakistan, who lost by 124 runs on the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-shortened match against India, next face South Africa in their second group game at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka's return from maternity leave was cut short by young Croatian Ana Konjuh at the Mallorca Open on Thursday.