MUMBAI The winner of next month's Champions Trophy in England and Wales will earn $2.2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

The overall prize money for the 50-over tournament between the world's top eight sides had been increased by half a million from the last edition in 2013 to $4.5 million, the governing body said in a statement.

The runner-up of the June 1-18 tournament will earn $1.1 million, while the other two semi-finalists will receive a cheque of $450,000 each.

Teams finishing third in each group would take home $90,000, while the teams finishing last in each pool would receive $60,000 each, the ICC added.

