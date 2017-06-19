Britain Cricket - New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Sophia Gardens - June 9, 2017 New Zealand's Kane Williamson in action Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan’s Hasan Ali celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - India v Bangladesh - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Edgbaston - June 15, 2017 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final - Sophia Gardens - June 14, 2017 Pakistan's Junaid Khan celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

Britain Cricket - England v Australia - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Edgbaston - June 10, 2017 England’s Adil Rashid celebrates catching out Australia’s Pat Cummins with teammates Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 India's Virat Kohli celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shoaib Malik Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

Britain Cricket - Pakistan v India - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final - The Oval - June 18, 2017 Pakistan's Sarfraz Ahmed poses as he celebrates winning the ICC Champions Trophy Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs Livepic

LONDON Victorious Pakistan players dominated the Champions Trophy team of the tournament which was announced on Monday with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed named captain of the side.

Fakhar Zaman, who scored a match-winning 114 in Pakistan's 180-run victory over arch-rivals India in the final, was picked alongside the tournament's top scorer Shikhar Dhawan of India.

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal was slotted in at number three after driving his side to their maiden semi-final at a major global tournament.

Joe Root represented semi-finalists England for his aggregate of 258 runs while Ben Stokes was rewarded for his all-round contribution.

The bowling lineup was led by Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, who finished with 13 wickets, and his team mate Junaid Khan. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who claimed seven dismissals for India, was also named.

England's Adil Rashid was the only spinner after claiming seven wickets.

"To be appointed as captain of the Team of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which includes some of the finest and most attractive cricketers of this generation, is the perfect icing on the cake," Sarfraz said in an International Cricket Council statement.

Team: Shikhar Dhawan (India), Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan), Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh), Virat Kohli (India), Joe Root (England), Ben Stokes (England), Sarfraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (captain and wicketkeeper), Adil Rashid (England), Junaid Khan (Pakistan), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) (12th man)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)