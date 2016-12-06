Cricket - India v England - Third Test cricket match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, India - 28/11/16. Indian players wait for the third umpire's decision. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

India's cricket board (BCCI) has not made a decision on the fate of the final test match against England next week, but is monitoring the situation in Chennai following the death of the politician Jayalalithaa Jayaraman on Monday.

Jayalalithaa was the chief minister of Tamil Nadu state, of which Chennai is the capital.

The fifth test in the current series between India and England is scheduled to be held at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium from December 16-20, but local media reported that the BCCI is considering switching venues.

"An unfortunate incident has taken place in Chennai, but the BCCI is making clear that no decision has been taken regarding Chennai test," BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We're keeping a close watch on the situation and taking inputs from the local association about sentiments of the people. We will act accordingly."

India lead the five-match series 2-0 ahead of the fourth test in Mumbai starting on Thursday.

