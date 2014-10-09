The International Cricket Council has slapped bans on Bangladesh's Sohag Gazi and Zimbabwe's Prosper Utseya for illegal bowling actions.

The off-spinners were examined in Cardiff after being reported during international matches in August, and it was found all their deliveries breached the tolerance limit of 15 degrees for straightening of the elbow joint.

"Both players can apply for a re-assessment after modifying their bowling actions," the ICC said in a statement.

Gazi, who has played 10 tests and 20 one-day internationals, was reported after the second ODI against West Indies in St. George’s in August, while Utseya, a veteran of 160 ODIs, was reported after the third ODI against South Africa in Bulawayo the same month, the ICC added.

They are the latest casualties of a crackdown which has seen a clutch of bowlers reported and subsequently banned for their bowling actions.

Offspinners Sachithra Senanayake (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand) and Saeed Ajmal (Pakistan) have all recently been banned from bowling until they can modify their actions.

Bangladesh paceman Al-Amin Hossain was also reported last month and ordered to undergo biomechanical tests.

