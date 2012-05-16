May 16 Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke
will get the chance to put his driving skills to the test when
he gets behind the wheel at the International Rally of
Queensland later this month, organisers said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old will join the BP Ultimate team and drive in
two stages of the rally on the Sunshine Coast from May 25-27.
"It's pretty well known that I have a passion for driving,
but a part of me has always wondered what it would be like to go
up against the best in the business," Clarke said in a
statement.
"There's no doubt that rally driving is one of the most
exhilarating sports around and, as someone who puts my heart
into everything I do, this is a great opportunity to mix it with
some of the world's best drivers!"
The right-handed batsman will drive alongside the
experienced Mark Stacey, who has competed at international level
for two decades.
The rally, in its 44th year, is the longest-running round in
the Australian Rally Championship, and will attract more than
100 cars from Australia and around the world, organisers said.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Peter
Rutherford)