SYDNEY, Jan 5 List of leading individual scores
in test cricket after Australia's Michael Clarke scored 329 not
out against India in the second test on Thursday:
400* Brian Lara (West Indies) v England St John's 2003-04
380 Matthew Hayden (Australia) v Zimbabwe Perth 2003-04
375 Lara v England St John's 1993-94
374 Mahela Jayawardene (S.Lanka) v S. Africa Colombo 2005-06
365* Garry Sobers (West Indies) v Pakistan Kingston 1957-58
364 Len Hutton (England) v Australia The Oval
1938
340 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) v India Colombo 1997-98
337 Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan) v W.Indies Bridgetown 1957-58
336* Wally Hammond (England) v New Zealand Auckland 1932-33
334 Don Bradman (Australia) v England Leeds
1930
334* Mark Taylor (Australia) v Pakistan Peshawar 1998-99
333 Graham Gooch (England) v India Lord's 1990
333 Chris Gayle (West Indies) v Sri Lanka Galle 2010-11
329* Michael Clarke (Australia) v India Sydney 2011-12
329 Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) v New Zealand Lahore
2001-02
* not out
