LONDON Nov 16 Up to six international
cricket teams have been closely monitored over the past decade
because of corruption concerns, according to former
International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Unit head
Paul Condon.
Condon set up the unit after the 2000 match-fixing scandal
which led to life bans for international captains Hansie Cronje
(South Africa), Mohammad Azharuddin (India) and Salim Malik
(Pakistan).
"Since 2000 there have been probably five or six national
teams who at some stage have been causing concern and have been
closely monitored and scrutinised," Condon said in an interview
published in the December edition of The Cricketer magazine
which goes on sale this Friday.
"In terms of frequency, probably Pakistan has been the most
challenging in recent years."
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and pace bowlers
Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were jailed this month for
taking bribes to fix incidents in last year's Lord's test.
Condon said an explosion in Twenty20 cricket had been a
major factor in the re-emergence of cricket corruption.
"Probably the greatest trigger point was the explosion of
T20. The 'anything goes' party atmosphere allowed some really
bad people back into the game. Some of the notorious fixers from
early years started to re-emerge on the circuit in India,
Pakistan, South Africa, Australia and the United Kingdom.
"It almost legitimised the bad guys being back around
cricket again, and fixers were even seen in promoters' boxes and
at matches. What up to then had been pretty tight and regulated,
suddenly became a free-for-all."
Condon said Twenty20 cricket "took away the discipline and
rigour we (the Anti-Corruption Unit} had been enforcing" and
that players were exposed to "lots of people making very, very
big sums of money".
"I think the temptation was to do a little fix here and a
little fix there and still win the match -- and they were not
seeing it as criminal," he said.
Condon said the sport was now at a critical juncture.
He said the Anti-Corruption Unit had to boost its resources
to match the volume of cricket being played and also get tougher
with national boards, imposing a progressive scale of
punishments until they reached the "nuclear option" of excluding
them from world cricket if they continued to fail to drive out
corruption.
He said players had also to become involved in running the
game at the world level in order to accept more responsibility.
