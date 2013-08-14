Aug 14 Kent cricketer Darren Stevens has revealed that he has been charged by the International Cricket Council (ICC) with failing to report a corrupt approach during the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he said on Wednesday.

"I have not been involved in any corrupt activity and have not been charged with any and I am cooperating with the ICC and ACSU in their investigation and prosecution of the corruption charges in matters relating to the BPL," he said in a statement posted on the Kent County Cricket Club's website (www.kentcricket.co.uk).

"I am totally against any corruption in cricket and would never do anything other than perform to the best of my ability in any game.

"ICC have not suspended me from playing and I remain willing and able to play for Kent in all fixtures if selected."

The charges follow an investigation into an alleged conspiracy within the Dhaka Gladiators franchise to engage in match-fixing and spot-fixing during the tournament.

On Tuesday seven people were charged by the Anti-Corruption and Security Unit of the ICC with fixing-related offices and two with failing to report corrupt approaches made to them, one of whom was the 37-year-old all rounder.

He faces a five-year suspension from cricket if found guilty of the charge. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)