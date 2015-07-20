Cricket-Aravinda de Silva to step down from Sri Lanka role
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
(Updates score with declaration)
LONDON, July 20 South African batsmen Ashwell Prince and Alviro Petersen piled on a record 501 runs for the third wicket in Lancashire's county championship match against Glamorgan on Monday.
It was the highest partnership for any wicket in the county's 151-year history, and only the 13th time in first-class cricket that any stand passed 500 runs.
Glamorgan finally parted the pair when Prince was out for a career-best 261.
Petersen, having batted for more than eight hours, then fell six overs later for 286 -- also the best of his career -- with Lancashire 625 for four on the second day of the match at the Welsh seaside resort of Colwyn Bay.
They declared on 698 for five, their fifth highest-ever score. (Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Mitch Phillips)
COLOMBO, May 6 Former batsman Aravinda de Silva will withdraw from his role as chairman of the cricket committee at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) at the end of next month due to personal reasons.
MUMBAI, May 6 Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League after injuring his left hamstring during the Gujarat Lions's loss to Delhi Daredevils on Thursday.