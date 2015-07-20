LONDON, July 20 South African batsmen Ashwell Prince and Alviro Petersen piled on a record 501 runs for the third wicket in Lancashire's county championship match against Glamorgan on Monday.

It was the highest partnership for any wicket in the county's 151-year history, and only the 13th time in first-class cricket that any stand passed 500 runs.

Glamorgan finally parted the pair when Prince was out for a career-best 261.

Petersen, having batted for more than eight hours, then fell six overs later for 286 -- also the best of his career -- as Lancashire reached 625 for four on the second day of the match at the Welsh seaside resort of Colwyn Bay.

