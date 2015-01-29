WELLINGTON Jan 29 Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara broke the world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in one-day internationals on Thursday.

Sangakkara took his career tally to 473 dismissals when he caught Corey Anderson off the bowling of Shaminda Eranga in Sri Lanka's seventh match against New Zealand.

The 37-year-old went into the match tied on 472 dismissals with retired Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)