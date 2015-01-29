Cricket-England deserve 'favourites' tag in Champions Trophy - Moeen
LONDON, May 10 England's formidable limited-overs squad fully deserve the 'favourites' tag going into next month's Champions Trophy at home, all-rounder Moeen Ali has said.
WELLINGTON Jan 29 Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara broke the world record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in one-day internationals on Thursday.
Sangakkara took his career tally to 473 dismissals when he caught Corey Anderson off the bowling of Shaminda Eranga in Sri Lanka's seventh match against New Zealand.
The 37-year-old went into the match tied on 472 dismissals with retired Australian keeper Adam Gilchrist. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE, May 10 The new Perth Stadium will not be finished in time for the third Ashes test between Australia and England in December and the match will therefore be hosted at the traditional WACA ground, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.