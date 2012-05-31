LONDON May 31 The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has set up a new anti-corruption team to monitor domestic one-day matches, the ECB said on Thursday.

The seven-strong team of anti-corruption officials, who will have investigative and regulatory experience, will attend televised and non-televised matches from mid-June to the end of August.

They will perform a similar role to the International Cricket Council's Regional Security Managers who monitor international matches around the world.

"ECB has been at the forefront of efforts to stamp out corruption in cricket and the creation of a dedicated team of officials to monitor our domestic limited overs competitions demonstrates our determination to protect the integrity of the sport," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.

"They (the officials) will be a visible presence at matches and will act as a constant reminder to players, officials and club personnel of the need for constant vigilance with regard to this issue as we seek to identify, prevent and eradicate corrupt practises from our domestic game," Collier added.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)