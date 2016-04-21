LONDON Hampshire fast bowler Fidel Edwards fractured his ankle playing soccer in a warm-up session this week before an English county championship match against Yorkshire, his club said.

The 34-year-old, who has played 55 tests for the West Indies, got his foot caught in the turf on Wednesday and fell to the ground with no other player near him.

"Hampshire Cricket can confirm that fast bowler Fidel Edwards has suffered a fractured right ankle which was sustained during the warm-up on day four of the match against Yorkshire at Headingley," Hampshire said on their website.

"Fidel will see a specialist on Thursday which will help determine the predicted length of time that he will be out of action for."

Edwards posted photographs of himself on Instagram lying in a Leeds hospital bed.

"Today the process of healing starts both mentally and physically," he said.

South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander was ruled out of the recent test series against England after sustaining an ankle injury playing football before a match in India in November.

