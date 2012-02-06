French Open - Storm brewing for Nadal as Wawrinka blocks his path
PARIS It has been a breeze for Rafa Nadal so far at this year's French Open -- but a storm is brewing.
DUBAI England were 173 runs for six, chasing 324 for victory, at tea on the fourth day of the third and final test against Pakistan in Dubai on Monday.
Scores: England 141 (Abdur Rehman 5-40) & 173-6 (Saeed Ajmal 3-44) v Pakistan 99 and 365 (Azhar Ali 157, Younus Khan 127, M. Panesar 5-124)
BIRMINGHAM Australia were knocked out of the Champions Trophy without winning a game after Ben Stokes' stunning century guided England to an impressive 40-run Duckworth-Lewis victory on Saturday.