England's James Anderson looks on after the test third cricket match against India at the Rose Bowl cricket ground, Southampton, England July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Philip Brown/Files

LONDON James Anderson has been ruled out of England's one-day international series in Sri Lanka as he continues his rehabilitation from a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old pace bowler, who picked up the injury earlier this year, will not take part in the seven-match series and will be eased back into action before next year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"James Anderson has been ruled out of the upcoming one day tour to Sri Lanka to continue his rehabilitation on a pre-existing left knee injury," the ECB said in a statement.

"Anderson experienced some knee discomfort during the summer and in preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup will undergo a graded return to bowling programme over the next two months.

"Anderson's return to bowling programme will include a period in South Africa in December with the England performance programme in preparation for the tri-series against Australia and India (in January) and the World Cup (in February and March)."

Anderson has played 99 test matches for England taking 380 wickets, three behind Ian Botham's record of 383, and has taken 257 wickets in 184 one-day internationals.

So far no replacement has been named for Anderson.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)