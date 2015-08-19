Cricket-U.S. governing body facing expulsion from ICC
May 1 The United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) faces expulsion from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, the sport's global governing body said on Monday.
LONDON Aug 19 England fast bowler James Anderson will not play in the final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval due to a side strain, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old, England's leading test wicket taker, missed the fourth match at Trent Bridge which the hosts won by an innings and 78 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.
Mark Wood is likely to keep his place in the team in a four-man pace attack with Stuart Broad, Steven Finn and Ben Stokes.
The fifth test starts on Thursday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI, May 1 The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.