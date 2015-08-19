LONDON Aug 19 England fast bowler James Anderson will not play in the final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval due to a side strain, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old, England's leading test wicket taker, missed the fourth match at Trent Bridge which the hosts won by an innings and 78 runs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Mark Wood is likely to keep his place in the team in a four-man pace attack with Stuart Broad, Steven Finn and Ben Stokes.

The fifth test starts on Thursday.