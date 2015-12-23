DURBAN Dec 23 England paceman James Anderson's chances of playing in the first test against South Africa were given a boost on Wednesday when coach Trevor Bayliss said the bowler's calf injury was "not too bad".

Bayliss told reporters he was confident the 33-year-old will be fit for the start of the four-test series in Durban on Saturday.

"He's had a little bit of a niggle in a calf muscle and a bit of tightness so he went off for some scans," he said. "Hopefully in the next day or two we'll find out the extent of that.

"I don't think it's too bad, he's been bowling in between games and at practice and those type of things. I don't think it's too bad but he feels a little bit uncomfortable with that."

England are set to make a decision on Anderson on Thursday.

Anderson has claimed 426 test wickets during his career and overtook previous record-holder Ian Botham during England's tour of the Caribbean earlier this year.