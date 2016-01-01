CAPE TOWN Jan 1 England's leading all-time wicket-taker James Anderson is set to return to their attack for the second test against South Africa starting on Saturday after recovering from a calf injury.

Anderson, 33, was hardly missed in Durban as England bowled out South Africa for 214 and 174 en route to a 241-run victory but is set to return in place of Chris Woakes for the Cape Town test.

Anderson has gone through a lengthy session in the nets with no adverse results and coach Trevor Bayliss said "the signs look good."

"He's been working hard but we have to wait and see how he pulls up," Bayliss told reporters.

"My thought is you'd probably go with him, so fingers crossed he comes to us and says his body's feeling good.

"He'll know his body and what he's capable of."

While England are picking from strength, South Africa's attack is reeling.

First-choice paceman Dale Steyn looks doubtful with a shoulder injury and seamer Kyle Abbott has a hamstring strain, leading to squad call-ups for Chris Morris and uncapped Hardus Viljoen. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)