LONDON Aug 9 England paceman James Anderson has been named in the 14-man squad for the final Ashes test against Australia at the Oval, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Sunday.

The 33-year-old, who replaces Derbyshire's Mark Footitt in the squad, was ruled out of England's innings and 78-run victory at Trent Bridge after suffering from a side strain during the third test at Edgbaston.

England have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series and regained the Ashes after Saturday's emphatic victory at Trent Bridge.

"James Anderson is continuing to improve and with 10 days to go before the test may be able to play a part at the Oval although with the series won we will not be taking any chances given the cricket we have in the coming months," national selector James Whitaker told the ECB website.

"On behalf of the selectors I would like to congratulate Alastair Cook, Trevor Bayliss and all involved in the last month.

"Regaining the Ashes is a superb achievement and is down to 18 months of hard work from the players and coaches and support from a lot of people since the last series in Australia." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)