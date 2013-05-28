England's Alastair Cook (R) and Graeme Swann (2nd R) leave the field after their second test cricket match against New Zealand at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

LEEDS, England With over a month to prepare for an eagerly awaited Ashes series against Australia, captain Alastair Cook believes England are in "a good place" after asserting their class against New Zealand.

"It's great we've won two games first and foremost. For us its a good place to be," Cook said after England completed a 247-run victory in the second test at Headingley on Tuesday for a 2-0 series success.

"There's quite a long time now before the Ashes so a lot of things can change - a lot of one-day cricket to go but we're in a good place."

With the first test at Trent Bridge starting on July 10, England appear to have few worries with the loss of form of opener Nick Compton their biggest concern.

After impressing with his first test centuries in Dunedin and Wellington after making a late entry to the international arena at the age of 29, Compton appears to have regressed with just 54 runs in his last six test innings.

Questions have been asked about his technique, although Cook and team mates have been quick to back their colleague.

Cook said it would be a risk for England to drop Compton for the start of the Ashes.

"It's an important position in a very big series. You are in the firing line straight away and you want to set a good tone. It is a risk," the skipper said after being asked if Compton's place was under threat.

Joe Root, a natural opener and fully blooded in that role for his county Yorkshire, is being nurtured in England's middle-order for the feasible future, despite calls to promote him to the top of the order after his bright start in test cricket.

Root impressed with his maturity at the crease in the off-season tours to India and New Zealand and has built on that promise in this series.

His 71 in the second innings of a low-scoring first test at Lord's helped England set a target that in the event proved way beyond the Black Caps, and followed that up with a maiden test century on his home ground at Headingley on Saturday with an innings that oozed class.

With England likely to retain faith in Compton, Jonny Bairstow looks to be the man who will make way for the returning Kevin Pietersen.

England's most explosive batsman is an automatic pick when fit and indications are that his recuperation from a knee injury that ruled him out of this series is going well.

"It's been brewing for while that if he comes back there's going to be a tough decision to make," Cook said.

The impressive early season form of off-spinner Graeme Swann, just weeks after he had elbow surgery, was another major boost for Cook and England.

Swann became the first spinner to take a 10-wicket test haul at Headingley since Derek Underwood in 1972, bowling England to victory with six second innings wickets.

"He was outstanding in this game," Cook said.

"Obviously with operations you never quite know how you're going to come back, especially as a bowler that feel of rhythm is a strange one... whether it (the ball) comes out of your hand right.

"In the second innings he was put under pressure to win a game for England. It was turning, there was rough to bowl into and yet again he stood up to that pressure and delivered."

(Editing by John Mehaffey)