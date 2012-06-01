England's Kevin Pietersen kisses a replica of the Ashes urn after England won the series and beat Australia in the fifth Ashes cricket test at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 7, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne/Files

LONDON England will start their defence of the Ashes against Australia at Trent Bridge in July next year with Durham hosting a test in the series for the first time, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Announcing next year's home international schedule for 2013, the ECB also said Cardiff, Edgbaston and The Oval will be host venues for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be staged in England for the first time since 2004.

Edgbaston will host the final on June 23.

"The prospect of England defending the Ashes on home soil, the world's top eight teams competing in the ICC Champions Trophy, and a full programme of 50-over and T20 international cricket will provide rich pickings for cricket fans next summer," ECB chief executive David Collier said in a statement.

The Ashes series will start at Trent Bridge on July 10 with subsequent tests scheduled for Lord's, Old Trafford, Durham and The Oval.

Lord's will also host the first test of the English summer against New Zealand starting on May 16 with the second at Headingley on May 24.

The two teams will meet again in three one-day internationals and two T20 matches.

Ashes matches v Australia:

July 10-14 - Trent Bridge

July 18-22 - Lord's

Aug 1-5 - Old Trafford

Aug 9-13 - Durham

Aug 21-25 - The Oval

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien)