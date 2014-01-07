England's captain Alastair Cook (L) reacts next to his teammates during the presentation after they lost the fifth Ashes cricket test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON Dressing room disharmony was a major factor in England's 5-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, according to former test spin bowler Phil Tufnell.

England produced five sorry performances in only the third Ashes series whitewash and coach Andy Flower spoke of "an end of an era" following the final capitulation in Sydney.

"There must be something going on in that dressing room where people don't feel they want to fight for each other," Tufnell, who took 121 wickets in 42 tests for England, said on BBC radio.

"How did Jonathan Trott go and play that first test match and then just say 'I'm not well' wasn't that picked up?

"Graeme Swann plays three test matches, loses and leaves.

"That's two very experienced players who have just gone and left the side.

"That shows there is not a mentality pushing in the right direction, perhaps there are too many agendas going on."

Trott returned home after one match, citing stress-related problems while Swann decided to end his career once Australia sealed the series in Perth.

Batsman Kevin Pietersen's future in the side had come under scrutiny in the wake of the defeat, but he insisted on Tuesday he was determined to carry on and try to win back the Ashes.

Former captain Michael Vaughan accused England of "throwing in the towel" but said ditching Pietersen, England's best batsman but often seen as a maverick, would be a mistake.

"My fear is they are going to make the big change and get rid of Kevin Pietersen," Vaughan said.

"I think that would be completely the wrong approach.

"I would be getting Pietersen in closer to the management. I'd have him near that think-tank." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien)