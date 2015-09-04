Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15Australia's Joe Burns in actionAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15Fans in fancy dress look on during the matchAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15England's Adil Rashid celebrates after dismissing Australia's George BaileyAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15England's Mark Wood and Ben Stokes celebrate after the dismissal of Australia's Shane WatsonAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15Australia's Matthew Wade in actionAction Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15A dog watches the cricket Action Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15Australia's Shane Watson after England's James Taylor is bowled Action Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15England's James Taylor is bowled Action Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15Australia's Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter Nile and Steve Smith celebrate England's Chris Woakes dismissal Action Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Cricket - England v Australia - First Royal London One Day International - Ageas Bowl - 3/9/15England's Steven Finn is bowled Action Images via Reuters / Philip BrownLivepic

Australia, bidding to avenge their defeat in the Ashes test series earlier in the tour, went 1-0 up in the one-day international encounter when they beat England by 59 runs in Southampton on Thursday.

The touring side chalked up 305 for six after captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat on a good wicket and a fast outfield.

Smith (44), David Warner (59) and Joe Burns (44) all made important contributions at the top of the Australian order before wicketkeeper Matthew Wade provided a late flurry of runs.

Wade smashed an unbeaten 71 in 50 balls and was given valuable support by Mitchell Marsh (40 not out) as the pair shared an unbroken stand of 112 for the seventh wicket.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of the home attack, taking four for 59 in 10 overs.

Jason Roy and Alex Hales then gave England a flying start in reply, surging to 70 for nought before the latter was caught by Shane Watson off Marsh for 22.

Roy went on to compile 67 in 64 deliveries but Australia chipped away with regular wickets before skipper Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes fell in the space of four balls as the hosts collapsed from 194 for four to 194 for seven.

England were eventually bowled out for 246 with Watson, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile claiming two wickets apiece.

The second game in the five-match series is at Lord's on Saturday.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ken Ferris)