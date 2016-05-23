Britain Cricket - England v Sri Lanka - First Test - Headingley - 20/5/16England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century as they walk off for teaAction Images via Reuters / Lee SmithLivepic

England assistant coach Paul Farbrace has lauded the efforts of Jonny Bairstow after the wicketkeeper scored an excellent 140 in England's innings and 88 runs victory over Sri Lanka in the first test in Leeds on Saturday.

Bairstow struck his second test century and made nine catches behind the stumps against Sri Lanka, leading Farbrace to believe that the 26-year-old's improvement will make a strong case for his inclusion in the team in every format of the game.

"You could argue he should be in all forms of our game," Farbrace told British media.

"If he keeps playing like that then he gives himself a great chance. He is like most cricketers in that he thrives on confidence. He is loving the big occasion. The big thing is to play your own way. We are not trying to complicate it."

Bairstow came into the limelight in January when he hit an unbeaten 150 in a record 399-run sixth-wicket partnership with Ben Stokes, who struck a bludgeoning 258 as England drew THE second test against hosts South Africa.

Farbrace also said the England management will consider having Bairstow in the same side as regular one-day keeper Jos Buttler, who is currently playing in the Indian Premier League with Mumbai Indians.

"We have had a lot of discussions with our top order talking about getting the balance right," Farbrace added.

"If you can get Bairstow and Buttler in the same side that would be very exciting."

England face Sri Lanka in the second test in Durham starting on Friday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)