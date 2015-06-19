LONDON, June 19 Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has been called up to England's squad for the fifth one-day international with New Zealand on Saturday after Jos Buttler split the webbing on his left hand in practice.

Buttler sustained the injury in practice on Friday ahead of the series decider at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

"Jonny Bairstow has been added to the squad as cover for Jos Buttler who has split the skin at the base of his thumb on his left hand," England Cricket said on Twitter.

England and New Zealand are currently tied 2-2 in the ODI series, with a one-off Twenty20 match to come on June 23. (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)