Jan 17 England batsman Gary Ballance could miss the rest of the Tri-Series against Australia and India after fracturing a finger but will be fit for next month's World Cup, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

"Ballance has a fractured right little finger, sustained during fielding practice in Canberra," the ECB said on Twitter.

"Ballance will be available for the ICC Cricket World Cup and therefore we will not be calling another player into the squad."

The 25 year-old left-hander, who has played eight tests and 12 one-day international, sat out of England's two warm-up matches and Friday's opening match in the Tri-Series, a three-wicket defeat by Australia.

England's opening World Cup match is against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Feb.14 (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)