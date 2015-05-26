Then Sri Lankan cricket team coach Trevor Bayliss (C) plays with a football as captain Kumar Sangakkara (R) warms up during a practice session in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

LONDON Factbox on Trevor Bayliss, who became the first Australian to be appointed England national coach on Tuesday.

Born: Dec. 21, 1962, Goulburn, Australia

PLAYING CAREER

A middle order batsman, he played 58 first-class matches for New South Wales, scoring 3,060 runs at an average of 35.58. He scored five hundreds, 15 fifties, with his highest knock being 163. He took eight wickets as a part-time off spinner.

COACHING CAREER

Was in charge of Sri Lanka from 2007-11, guiding them to the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2009 and the 2011 World Cup.

In his first season in charge of New South Wales, he guided them to the 2005 Sheffield Shield title. Repeated the feat during his second stint with the club in 2014.

Coached Sydney Sixers when they won 2012 Big Bash League and 2012 Champions League

In charge of Kolkata Knight Riders when they won the Indian Premier League in 2012 and 2014

OFF THE PITCH

Was in Pakistan with the Sri Lanka cricket team when their buses were attacked in 2009 by gunmen in Lahore. The attack left six Pakistani policemen and a van driver dead while some players and a local umpire were injured.

(Compiled by Ian Chadband, editing by Pritha Sarkar)