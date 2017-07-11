FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Cook enjoying playing without captaincy, says coach Bayliss
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 11, 2017 / 11:43 AM / in a day

Cook enjoying playing without captaincy, says coach Bayliss

2 Min Read

Cricket - England vs South Africa - First Test - London, Britain - July 9, 2017 England's Alastair Cook in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

(Reuters) - England batsman Alastair Cook is enjoying himself after stepping down as test captain, head coach Trevor Bayliss said after his team beat South Africa by 211 runs in the first match of the series.

Cook resigned as test skipper in February after four and a half years in charge, in which he led his side in 59 tests and won two Ashes series. He scored 69 in the second innings against South Africa in his first match under new captain Joe Root.

"I was having a laugh watching him in the field, running around in the covers," Bayliss told reporters.

"He looked like he was enjoying it. For someone at this stage of his career, that's a good sign."

Bayliss said Root was nervous before the match and compared the two captains' styles of communicating with the team.

"Before this test he (Root) was a little more on edge than I've seen him before," Bayliss said.

"We spoke about Joe being himself, getting the message across in his way.

"He's proactive and confident and I thought that came across in the way he led the team.

"Root and Cook are different characters, they go about their batting in different fashion, so the dressing room was a little different. A lot of the messages were similar, just delivered in a different way."

The second test starts on Friday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.