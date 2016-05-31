Alastair Cook has the potential to move ahead of Indian great Sachin Tendulkar as the world's all-time leading test run-scorer, England head coach Trevor Bayliss has said.

Cook became the first Englishman and 12th batsman ever to pass 10,000 runs during the second test against Sri Lanka on Monday.

At 31 years, five months and five days, Cook became the youngest player to reach the landmark but the left-hander has some way to go to surpass Tendulkar, who made more then 15,000 test runs.

"It will be about how long he wants to keep doing it. But certainly there is time on his side, so there is no reason he couldn't if his heart is still in it and his will to do it is still there," Bayliss told British media.

"He is right up there with any of the best international players. He has these powers of concentration. He is not the biggest stroke-player of all time - (but) he knows his game very well, he is very patient and he sticks to it.

"To be able to do that over the period of time he has played and score as many runs as he has is a fantastic effort."

England, 2-0 up in the series, play Sri Lanka in the third and final test at Lord's starting on June 9.

