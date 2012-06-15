June 15 England batsman Ian Bell is in doubt for
the first one-day international against West Indies at the Rose
Bowl on Saturday after suffering a possible fractured jaw in
training, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on
Friday.
Bell, 30, was struck when attempting a pull shot during a
net session at England training.
He was taken to hospital and required 10 stitches.
A final decision on Bell's availability will be made before
the start of play with Ravi Bopara appearing the most likely to
replace him.
"We're just waiting to see what we'll do if Belly is ruled
out," England captain Alastair Cook said was quoted as saying on
the ECB website (www.ecb.co.uk).
Bell had been expected to open the batting for England
following the limited-overs retirement of Kevin Pietersen.
England face West Indies in three one-day matches before
meeting Australia in a five-game series.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett)