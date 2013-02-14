LONDON Feb 14 England pace bowler Tim Bresnan has had "uncomplicated" elbow surgery that should enable him to return to action early in the new season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday.

"England and Yorkshire bowler Tim Bresnan has undergone an uncomplicated operation on his right elbow to remove extra bone and scar tissue," the ECB said in a statement.

"Bresnan will now commence a six to eight-week rehabilitation and back-to-bowling programme before returning to competitive cricket early in the summer."

Bresnan, 27, who has captured 57 test wickets in 18 matches, also underwent elbow surgery in 2011 and has struggled to recapture his best form, failing to take a wicket in the two tests he was selected for in India last year. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by John Mehaffey)