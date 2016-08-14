Britain Cricket - England v Pakistan - Fourth Test - Kia Oval - 12/8/16England's Stuart Broad celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Asad Shafiq (not pictured) Action Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 20 percent of his match fee for publicly criticising an umpiring decision during the ongoing fourth test against Pakistan, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday.

Broad tweeted his frustration regarding the controversial dismissal of Alex Hales on the first day of the test at The Oval after the England opener was given out caught by Yasir Shah off Mohammad Amir.

Hales was earlier fined 15 percent of his match fee for showing dissent to the television umpire, who upheld Shah's catch at midwicket though the batsman believed the ball had touched the ground before carrying to the fielder.

Broad had admitted his offence and accepted the fine proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and there was no need for a formal hearing, the governing body ICC said in a statement.

"One of the most fundamental principles of the sport is to always accept and respect an umpire's decision," former West Indies captain Richardson said.

"In this case, Stuart ignored this golden rule and made inappropriate comments in regard to the umpires' decision."

Pakistan go into Sunday's final day of the test in a strong position to level the series at 2-2.

