As Chelsea wobble, can Spurs surge to Premier League title?
MANCHESTER A four point lead with six games to go. Is the Premier League title race now back on, after so many had assumed Chelsea had the championship in the bag?
LONDON Stuart Broad, England's best bowler in their 5-0 Ashes defeat, has been rested for the first two matches of the one-day international series which starts in Melbourne on Sunday.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday that Broad, who took a creditable 21 wickets in the five tests, will sit out the matches in Melbourne and Brisbane.
With Graeme Swann retired and James Anderson having flown home, Broad's absence from the first two of five one-dayers means England will field an inexperienced bowling attack.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MANCHESTER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he was to blame for his team's 2-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, saying he had failed to motivate his players enough.