NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy dies at 48
Former Seattle Seahawks player and National Football League Hall of Fame member Cortez Kennedy, 48, died in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, police said.
Pace bowler Stuart Broad has gone top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after his brilliant display in England's series-clinching victory against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Broad took six wickets for 17 runs in a devastating burst as England bowled the hosts out for 83 in their second innings.
England then knocked off the victory target of 74 easily.
Broad, 29, moved above Ravichandran Ashwin of India and South Africa's Dale Steyn into top spot -- the first time an English bowler has topped the ICC rankings since Steve Harmison in 2004.
Australia's Steve Smith leads the batting rankings although Joe Root moves up to second after his century for England.
South Africa will lose their top-ranked status to India following the fourth test against England. They trail 2-0.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Former Seattle Seahawks player and National Football League Hall of Fame member Cortez Kennedy, 48, died in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, police said.
LONDON Ernesto Valverde will not coach Athletic Bilbao next season, the Basque club announced on Tuesday, amid strong reports in Spain that he will become Barcelona's next manager.