England's Stuart Broad gestures as he celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain AB de Villiers during the third cricket test match in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Pace bowler Stuart Broad has gone top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings after his brilliant display in England's series-clinching victory against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Broad took six wickets for 17 runs in a devastating burst as England bowled the hosts out for 83 in their second innings.

England then knocked off the victory target of 74 easily.

Broad, 29, moved above Ravichandran Ashwin of India and South Africa's Dale Steyn into top spot -- the first time an English bowler has topped the ICC rankings since Steve Harmison in 2004.

Australia's Steve Smith leads the batting rankings although Joe Root moves up to second after his century for England.

South Africa will lose their top-ranked status to India following the fourth test against England. They trail 2-0.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)