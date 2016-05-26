England paceman Stuart Broad believes his new ball partnership with James Anderson has improved a lot in the last two years with their perfect understanding of each other's role.

Anderson and Broad shared 15 of the 20 Sri Lankan wickets to fall at Headingley where the hosts thumped Sri Lanka by an innings and 88 runs in the first test.

"We've actually improved in the last couple of years," Broad, who turns 30 next month, told British media.

"We've always been quite good in communicating, but we've taken that to a new level, realising when one of us in on a wicket-taking streak, the other one can apply pressure and not get too greedy, and vice versa."

Anderson, 33, claimed 10 wickets against Sri Lanka to take his tally to 443 and become the sixth-highest wicket-taker in tests.

"Jimmy's an outstanding swing bowler, as we saw at Headingley when conditions swung. I don't really swing it - I look to more seam it," Broad added.

"We feel like we've got the experience now to be able to pick up on conditions quickly and not know who’s day it’s going to be."

The second match of the three-test series begins in Durham on Friday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)