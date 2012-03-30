LONDON, March 30 Fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of England's second test against Sri Lanka with a calf strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday.

Broad suffered the injury to his right leg in the 75-run defeat in the first test which finished in Galle on Thursday, having only just recovered from an ankle problem sustained while tripping over a boundary rope.

"A scan today revealed a right calf strain," the ECB said.

Broad's place for the second test which starts in Colombo on Tuesday will go to either Steven Finn or Tim Bresnan.

England have lost their last four tests and captain and opener Andrew Strauss has come under pressure because of a string of low scores with the bat.

In his last eight innings he has managed only one 50 and he has not scored a test century since November 2010.

He gave away his wicket cheaply as England chased 340 in their second innings to try to force an unlikely victory in Galle but former opening batsman and current batting coach Graham Gooch said Strauss was still the man to lead England.

"He is one of the two best opening batsmen in the country, along with Alastair Cook," Gooch said.

"I have every confidence in him. I see the passion in him; I see the commitment every day on the training pitch trying to improve his game.

"There have been plenty of captains down the years who have struggled. What we have to do is to remain faithful to all our players and believe in their ability." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)